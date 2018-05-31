Search

Council welcomes new tenants to affordable homes

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 20 August 2018

Tenants are welcomed into their new home in Garden Close, Bungay. Photo: Waveney District Council.

Tenants have been welcomed into newly established affordable homes in Beccles and Bungay as the district council’s ambitious housing development scheme continues.

Tenants are welcomed into their new home in Clerk's Piece, Beccles. Photo: Waveney District Council.Tenants are welcomed into their new home in Clerk's Piece, Beccles. Photo: Waveney District Council.

The council houses are located at Clerk’s Piece in Beccles and Garden Close in Bungay.

And have been completed in partnership between Waveney District Council, Orwell Housing Association and Wellington Construction Ltd.

The development at Garden Close follows the completion of other council homes at Ecclestone close, Princes Road and Manor Road in Bungay last year.

Cllr Chris Punt, Waveney’s Cabinet Member for Housing said: “We are committed to building and delivering new and affordable homes to meet increasing demand and have already completed twenty quality affordable homes over the past two years.

“We will be completing a further sixty new build homes by the end of March 2019. We are delighted to see tenants enjoying their new homes.”

Further council housing developments are underway in Lowestoft and Southwold and reflect the wider growth agenda for Waveney and east Suffolk.

