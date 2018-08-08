Video

Lap of Anglia cyclists set off on 400-mile charity ride

The Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Around 50 cyclists have set off on their very own Tour de Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia, now in its sixth year, began from the helipad at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn this morning at 8am.

The cyclists will travel more than 400 miles over four days completing a lap of East Anglia before returning to King’s Lynn on Saturday, August 11 at around 7.30pm.

The route takes cyclists around the circumference of the area of the air ambulance’s territory within Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

Cyclists will travel on average 100 miles per day, with day one ending in Norwich, day two in Ipswich, day three in Luton and day four in King’s Lynn by sunset.

Since the event began in 2013, it has raised £79,000 for the EAAA and organisers hope this year the total will reach £100,000.

It is the second year that Helen Senior and Bridget Woods, who both work at the QEH, are taking part in the event.

Ms Senior, an infection prevention and control nurse, said: “It’s a good challenge. Last year on day three we had headwind, rain and lots of hills.”

Cancer compliance manager Bridget Woods, a member of King’s Lynn Cycling Club, said: “The camaraderie between the group is great.”

The event is in aid of EAAA’s life-saving work, a charity which operates two high-tech helicopters from its Norwich and Cambridge bases every day of the year. An average mission to rescue someone costs £3,500.

To donate to the fundraising online visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lapofanglia2018.