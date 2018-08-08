Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Lap of Anglia cyclists set off on 400-mile charity ride

PUBLISHED: 12:31 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:53 08 August 2018

The Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Around 50 cyclists have set off on their very own Tour de Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pictured is one of the organisers, Paul Tibbs. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pictured is one of the organisers, Paul Tibbs. Picture: Ian Burt

The Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia, now in its sixth year, began from the helipad at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn this morning at 8am.

The cyclists will travel more than 400 miles over four days completing a lap of East Anglia before returning to King’s Lynn on Saturday, August 11 at around 7.30pm.

The route takes cyclists around the circumference of the area of the air ambulance’s territory within Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

The Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian Burt

Cyclists will travel on average 100 miles per day, with day one ending in Norwich, day two in Ipswich, day three in Luton and day four in King’s Lynn by sunset.

Since the event began in 2013, it has raised £79,000 for the EAAA and organisers hope this year the total will reach £100,000.

It is the second year that Helen Senior and Bridget Woods, who both work at the QEH, are taking part in the event.

The Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian Burt

Ms Senior, an infection prevention and control nurse, said: “It’s a good challenge. Last year on day three we had headwind, rain and lots of hills.”

Cancer compliance manager Bridget Woods, a member of King’s Lynn Cycling Club, said: “The camaraderie between the group is great.”

The event is in aid of EAAA’s life-saving work, a charity which operates two high-tech helicopters from its Norwich and Cambridge bases every day of the year. An average mission to rescue someone costs £3,500.

The Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lap of Anglia has raised more than �77,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Ian Burt

To donate to the fundraising online visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lapofanglia2018.

The Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lap of Anglia cyclists departing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast