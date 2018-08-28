Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man denies throwing pet dog against a wall

PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 September 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has denied throwing a pet dog against a wall in Norwich during an argument with his girlfriend this summer.

Adam Kerton, 26, of Bowers Avenue, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with six offences, including assault and criminal damage.

Kerton denied assaulting Lauren Gooch and damaging her car at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He also pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He is accused of throwing the pet dog against a wall following an argument, the court heard.

But Kerton admitted assaulting two police officers and damaging a police radio during the incident, on August 19.

He was released on conditional bail not to contact Ms Gooch or go to her home.

He will stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 24th at 2pm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast