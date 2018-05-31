Search

Oo Matron! Special screening held for Carry On actress

PUBLISHED: 18:16 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:16 22 August 2018

Residents at Olive House Residential Home, Newton Flotman watch Carry On Girls in honour of Anne Loxam (right, with lilac blanket). PHOTO: Olive House

Residents at Olive House Residential Home, Newton Flotman watch Carry On Girls in honour of Anne Loxam (right, with lilac blanket). PHOTO: Olive House

Archant

A special screening of a classic comedy was held in honour of an actress who featured in it, now in a Norfolk residential home.

Residents at Olive House Residential Home, Newton Flotman watch Carry On Girls. PHOTO: Olive House

Carry On Girls was shown by Olive House in Newton Flotman in honour of Anne Loxam, 92, a former dancer, performer and actress.

The 1973 flick sees her acting alongside Sid James and Barbara Windsor as a saboteur, adding a box of itching powder into bathing costumes worn at a beauty parade.

Kerry Gooda, manager at Olive House said: “We knew Anne had performed in several films and it was lovely to create the special cinema screening to show the film to all.

“I think everyone can recall at least one of the Carry On films from the series and it was a great evening of enjoyment and reminiscing.

Residents at Olive House Residential Home, Newton Flotman watch Carry On Girls. PHOTO: Olive HouseResidents at Olive House Residential Home, Newton Flotman watch Carry On Girls. PHOTO: Olive House

“While dancing was Anne’s real passion, she was delighted to share in her memories of acting in the well-known shows.” Dave Land set up the film.

