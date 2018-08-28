Access ramp to beach closed due to cliff slips
PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:43 05 September 2018
The access ramp to Happisburgh beach will be closed on a temporary basis following two recent cliff slips adjacent to the ramp.
The slips to the east of the ramp happened on Monday and Tuesday morning, and have been inspected by coastal engineers from North Norfolk District Council.
A council spokesman said: “The ramp will be closed and the situation kept under observation. We will endeavour to reopen the access as soon as possible.”