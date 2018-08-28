Search

Access ramp to beach closed due to cliff slips

PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 September 2018

The Happisburgh coast in 2018 where the ramp is in danger from erosion. Photo: Mike Page

The Happisburgh coast in 2018 where the ramp is in danger from erosion. Photo: Mike Page

The access ramp to Happisburgh beach will be closed on a temporary basis following two recent cliff slips adjacent to the ramp.

The slips to the east of the ramp happened on Monday and Tuesday morning, and have been inspected by coastal engineers from North Norfolk District Council.

A council spokesman said: “The ramp will be closed and the situation kept under observation. We will endeavour to reopen the access as soon as possible.”

