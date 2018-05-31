Second charity match to be held in memory of popular footballer

A popular footballer is set to be remembered at a special memorial match.

Aaron Wright, who was from Beccles and played for St Benet’s Wasps FC from Beccles and Flying Dutchman FC from Oulton Broad, died at the age of 22 on May 23 last year after battling a rare and aggressive form of bowel cancer.

Kicking off at 1.30pm on Sunday, August 5, the match at Beccles Town FC is organised by Mr Wright’s friends as a way of honouring his memory and raising money for a good cause.

Last year’s game raised more than £1,700 for the League of Friends at Beccles Hospital, while proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Willow Foundation as chosen by Mr Wright’s family.

In addition to the match itself, there will also be activities for all ages, a barbecue, a raffle and a cake stall. Gates open at 12.30pm and entry is £3 for adults and 50p for children under 12.

Visit the Aaron Wright Memorial Football Match Facebook page for more information.