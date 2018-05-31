Delays on A47 caused by broken down vehicle

The A47 on the Norwich southern bypass is experiencing delays. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Delays on the A47 are being caused by a broken down tractor-trailer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HIGHWAY OBSTRUCTION: #Norwich #A47 east bound between B1108 & A11. A broken down agricultural is causing congestion and delays during rush hour. Awaiting recovery with .@SouthNorfPolice on scene. Consider your route and plan a diversion. #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 17, 2018

The A47 eastbound between the B1108 and A11 is obstructed by the vehicle, which is waiting to be recovered.

South Norfolk Police are on the scene.

Norfolk Police have asked drivers to consider their routes and plan a diversion.

UPDATE: The road was re-opened at around 10.25am.

Check our live traffic map for updates.