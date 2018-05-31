Traffic advised to avoid A47 following crash
PUBLISHED: 16:49 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 22 August 2018
Google Maps
Police are advising traffic to avoid the A47 between King’s Lynn and Swaffham due to a crash.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at 3.45pm today and blocked off the road at East Winch.
At 4.30pm police were still awaiting a recovery vehicle and blocking the road.
First XL buses were disrupted.
An ambulance was called but it is believed the casualties suffered only minor injuries.