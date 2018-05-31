Traffic advised to avoid A47 following crash

The A47 at East Winch, near King's Lynn is blocked off by police following a crash. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are advising traffic to avoid the A47 between King’s Lynn and Swaffham due to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at 3.45pm today and blocked off the road at East Winch.

At 4.30pm police were still awaiting a recovery vehicle and blocking the road.

First XL buses were disrupted.

An ambulance was called but it is believed the casualties suffered only minor injuries.

