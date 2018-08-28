A47 Acle Straight blocked after three car crash

Police are on scene on the A47. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

The Acle Straight is now open to eastbound traffic following a three car crash on the A47.

Norfolk Police said they were on the scene of the incident at around 11am this morning.

Police are hoping to open the road fully as soon as possible.

On Twitter at 12.15pm, Norfolk Police said: “The A47 Acle Straight is now open to eastbound traffic, we anticipate in another 10 minutes or so the road should be fully re-open.

Earlier they had said: “Units from Great Yarmouth Police are on scene on the A47 Acle Straight dealing with a three vehicle RTC [road traffic collision].

“The road is fully blocked at this time whilst we deal with the incident, we will look to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

There is also disruption to some bus services due to the earlier incident.