A146 blocked after crash between car and lorry

The A146 at Stockton was blocked after a collision between a lorry and car. Picture: Fire Service Personnel. Archant

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A146.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road near to the Stockton roundabout at around 4.30am this morning.

The crash was between a black Clio and a lorry, with the driver of the Clio taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to be treated.

Fire crews from Loddon, Beccles and Carrow were called to the scene and made the vehicles safe and assisted with casualty care.

The road was blocked, with police reopening it at 6.30am.