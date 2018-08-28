Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google. Archant

Drivers could face delays as major resurfacing works, costing more than £60,000, are carried out along a busy commuter road.

Work to replace the worn out road along A146 Norwich Road near Beccles and A143 roundabout at Gillingham will take place between Wednesday, September 12, and Friday, September 14.

To minimise disruption, work is being carried out overnight, from 7pm to 6am, and is expected to take three nights to complete - subject to suitable weather conditions.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “During the resurfacing works traffic will controlled using temporary traffic signals only whilst works are in progress. Access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained.

“The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing worn out road surface are carried out.”

The work will cost £63,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.