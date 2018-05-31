A140 closed at Alby after overturned caravan blocks road

The A140 at Alby with Thwaite. File photo from Google StreetView Archant

A van towing a caravan has overturned on a north Norfolk road.

A section of the A140 at Alby with Thwaite has been closed following the incident.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident at 2.58pm.

“A van towing a caravan had overturned and the road is blocked.”

They added that the crash was not believed to be serious but that the road remains closed.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.