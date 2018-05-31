Search

A140 closed at Alby after overturned caravan blocks road

PUBLISHED: 16:35 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:41 20 August 2018

The A140 at Alby with Thwaite. File photo from Google StreetView

Archant

A van towing a caravan has overturned on a north Norfolk road.

A section of the A140 at Alby with Thwaite has been closed following the incident.

In a tweet posted at 3.37pm, Sanders Coach company stated: “Service alert X44/ X40.

“Due to an incident on the A140 the road has been closed at Alby.

“The X44/ X40 will be subject to delays and we have been informed the road should be reopened by 16.00

“Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident at 2.58pm.

“A van towing a caravan had overturned and the road is blocked.”

They added that the crash was not believed to be serious but that the road remains closed.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

