Man airflifted to hospital with critical injuries after A134 accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following an accident on the A134.

4:57pm #A134 between Mundford and Lynford is currently closed in both directions due to an RTC. Avoid the area and take an alternative route. #CCR @BrecklandPolice @Norfolkfire @EEAST_EOCs #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 12, 2018

The A134 between Mundford and Lynford was closed in both directions at around 5pm today.

The police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services were at the scene.

The crash was reported a few minutes before 5pm.

The ambulance services requested back up from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue services as a casualty needed to be extracted from their vehicle.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.