Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Man airflifted to hospital with critical injuries after A134 accident

PUBLISHED: 17:54 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:00 12 August 2018

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A man has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following an accident on the A134.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following an accident on the A134.

The A134 between Mundford and Lynford was closed in both directions at around 5pm today.

The police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services were at the scene.

The crash was reported a few minutes before 5pm.

The ambulance services requested back up from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue services as a casualty needed to be extracted from their vehicle.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast