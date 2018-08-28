Appeal following A11 crash in which two women were injured

Two women were injured when the car they were travelling in left the carriageway on the A11.

The crash took place on Thursday, August 23 at around 5pm at Thetford.

Police were called following reports a blue Ford Fiesta had left the southbound carriageway and went into a ditch near the BP petrol station.

Two women sustained injuries and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University for Hospital for treatment.

One lane was closed while emergency services attend.

It was reopened at around 7.10pm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who was driving in that area and has dash-cam footage, should contact PC James Shepherd at Wymondham Roads Policing Team on 101.