Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Highways chiefs say changes to ‘very busy’ A11 roundabout will improve safety for motorists

PUBLISHED: 08:55 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 02 August 2018

Motorists are being invited to view changes to the A11 Fiveways roundabout Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Motorists are being invited to view changes to the A11 Fiveways roundabout Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Motorists are being invited to learn about a “much-needed” scheme to improve safety and reduce congestion at a busy West Suffolk roundabout.

Changes to the A11 Fiveways roundabout, at Mildenhall, will see traffic lights installed to improve traffic flow from the town and surrounding villages including Barton Mills, from the A1101 and A1065.

Drivers using these roads currently face delays due to the volume of traffic using the A11 between Norwich and the M11.

Highways England says the scheme will reduce delays for the 34,000 drivers that use the roundabout daily.

Andy Dyer, Highways England project manager, said: “The A11 is a vital route for East Anglia, linking Norfolk to Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, so we understand the need to make journeys as safe and smooth as possible.

“It’s not just drivers using our roads that we need to provide improvements for though, it’s also the communities living in and around them, and work like this will benefit residents of Mildenhall and the surrounding villages as well as users of the A11.

“We have listened to the local community to decide what we can do to improve this roundabout for them, and look forward to sharing our plans with them shortly.

“Safety is our priority at Highways England, and this work will make a very busy roundabout safer for road users.”

Work to install the traffic lights is set to begin in September and is expected to be completed by late November.

Numerous surveys have taken place to enable the work and while it is ongoing, there will be a reduced speed limit at and approaching the roundabout, and some overnight closures with diversion routes in place.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I am pleased to see that Highways England is moving forward with implementing the traffic light scheme at the Fiveways junction.

“This is a much needed scheme to improve safety and congestion at this key location.

“Suffolk County Council is keen to see it implemented as soon as possible.”

People will be able to see the plans at a public exhibition from 11am to 6pm at Jubilee Hall, Mildenhall, on Monday, August 6.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast