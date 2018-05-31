Highways chiefs say changes to ‘very busy’ A11 roundabout will improve safety for motorists

Motorists are being invited to learn about a “much-needed” scheme to improve safety and reduce congestion at a busy West Suffolk roundabout.

Changes to the A11 Fiveways roundabout, at Mildenhall, will see traffic lights installed to improve traffic flow from the town and surrounding villages including Barton Mills, from the A1101 and A1065.

Drivers using these roads currently face delays due to the volume of traffic using the A11 between Norwich and the M11.

Highways England says the scheme will reduce delays for the 34,000 drivers that use the roundabout daily.

Andy Dyer, Highways England project manager, said: “The A11 is a vital route for East Anglia, linking Norfolk to Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, so we understand the need to make journeys as safe and smooth as possible.

“It’s not just drivers using our roads that we need to provide improvements for though, it’s also the communities living in and around them, and work like this will benefit residents of Mildenhall and the surrounding villages as well as users of the A11.

“We have listened to the local community to decide what we can do to improve this roundabout for them, and look forward to sharing our plans with them shortly.

“Safety is our priority at Highways England, and this work will make a very busy roundabout safer for road users.”

Work to install the traffic lights is set to begin in September and is expected to be completed by late November.

Numerous surveys have taken place to enable the work and while it is ongoing, there will be a reduced speed limit at and approaching the roundabout, and some overnight closures with diversion routes in place.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I am pleased to see that Highways England is moving forward with implementing the traffic light scheme at the Fiveways junction.

“This is a much needed scheme to improve safety and congestion at this key location.

“Suffolk County Council is keen to see it implemented as soon as possible.”

People will be able to see the plans at a public exhibition from 11am to 6pm at Jubilee Hall, Mildenhall, on Monday, August 6.