North Norfolk couple set to lose their locks for charity in Macmillan Brave the Shave campaign

Biz and Brenda Bizzell, who will be having their heads shaved as part of Macmillan Cancer Support's Brave the Shave campaign. Photo: supplied Archant

A Sheringham couple are hoping to raise £1,000 for charity, by having their locks sheared as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave the Shave campaign.

Brenda and Biz Bizzell, who are volunteers at the North Norfolk Railway, decided to sign up for the challenge after hearing about the annual campaign, which last year raised more than £7 million for people living with cancer.

“So many of our fellow volunteers and friends have reason to be thankful to Macmillan,” Mrs Bizzell said. “We are both having our heads shaved, but if joint sponsorship reaches £1,000, Biz’s chin will be also revealed for the first time in 30 years.”

The couple will be going under the clippers on September 28, when the railway will also be hosting a coffee morning with cakes and competitions.

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30am and anyone wanting to sponsor Mr and Mrs Bizzell can make a donation at the general office on Sheringham Station.