‘A child will be seriously hurt by a cockerel’ - Resident warning after chickens take over estate

Chickens in the children's playground. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

The saga over the Diss chickens has taken another twist after a resident in the area raised health concerns and said her estate was being “overrun” by them.

The Ensign Way estate in Diss has around 200 chickens living wild on it after a cockerel and hen were left there over a year ago and have since multiplied. Over the last few days they’ve become a big talking point in the town as the various organisations decide what to do with them.

Even though residents have previously told how they welcomed their arrival, Carrie Holland, 37, who moved to the area in September with her partner. said she disagreed.

She added: “The cockerels go off at 2am and 3am but it is not about the noise they make, they are an actual health hazard in a residential area. We are going to be overrun by chickens.

“If you get more than a one cockerel they are going to fight, but one of them is especially vicious and they have dug up peoples garden.

“They are always in the children’s play area and we have cockerels fighting where children play.

“I have been working for months to sort out this health hazard. Parents can get flu off of them and they leave faeces in the playground and the kids are running around and falling over and getting it on their hands. A child will be seriously ill or hurt by a cockerel.”

Ms Holland has been in contact with South Norfolk Council in the hope of having the birds removed.

She added: “I have been backwards and forwards with the council and they have been great with this problem.

“A charity has agreed to take them but people feeding them are providing an ideal environment for them to continue to breed.”

Ms Holland also fears that with other residents leaving food out for the chickens it encourages rats to live in the area causing further health and safety risks.

