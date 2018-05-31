Search

Summer swing dance in Lowestoft to boost Topcats charity

PUBLISHED: 15:14 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:14 17 August 2018

The TOPCATS logo. Pictures: Mick Howes

It’s time to don your best 1940’s suit and frocks and dance the night away to the sounds of the big band.

A summer swing dance will be staged at The Players Theatre, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, tomorrow (Saturday, August 18), at 7pm.

The event will support the Topcats charity.

Spokesman Francesca Warren said: “The music for the evening is being provided by The Jazz For Chaz Big Band - a group of 24 musicians from all over the country, with a number of them studying at the Royal College of Music, all whom have given up their time for free to perform 1940’s classics.

“It promises to be a great night for a good cause. The event was a huge success last year raising over £1,300 for the charity, and we’re hoping to beat that this year.”

Topcats provides supported activities and opportunities for young people with disabilities and additional needs.

Tickets, costing £10, are available from Topcats on 01502 531897.

