Norfolk sailor back home one year and one day after leaving

David Greer is back home in Mundesley with his wife Marie and dogs, Finn and Dexter. Picture: David Bale Archant

Norfolk’s intrepid sailor David Greer is back home in Mundesley after sailing more than 43,000 nautical miles on the Clipper 2017/2018 Round the World Yacht Race.

This picture shows how cramped it was on the yacht. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer This picture shows how cramped it was on the yacht. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

The brain injury survivor, 66, set out to realise his life-long ambition to circumnavigate the globe last July.

The race, which is considered to be the toughest endurance challenge on the planet, is between 12 identical 70ft ocean racing yachts and is aimed at amateurs.

Back home in north Norfolk, he said he had “mixed emotions” about ending the race.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see my lovely wife, Marie, the two dogs and the rest of the family. But I miss sailing in the deep oceans. It’s so different to life on land.

Arriving back in Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer Arriving back in Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

“There’s a solitude and quiet to sailing in the deep oceans. All you can hear is the noise of the boat and the waves. Every direction you look, to the far horizons, you can just see the sea and sky. There’s a beautiful stillness to it, regardless of the weather.”

His wife said it had been “tough-going” being alone at home for such a long time.

She said the worst part was when one of the Clipper sailors died on the trip.

“We all felt that it could have been us. It was also hard in that David was in a different time zone for much of the time. But it’s brilliant to have him back.”

Marie welcomed him back to Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer Marie welcomed him back to Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

Mr Greer missed part of the race when the effects of his brain injury caught up with him.

He was forced to take a few weeks out of the race to see if his brain could recover sufficiently to return to the race at a later stage.

He returned to Mundesley for a few weeks’ recovery, but he then returned to his team, and completed the penultimate race, New York to Derry-Londonderry.

And he then completed the final race, Derry to Liverpool, arriving in Liverpool on July 28, one year and one day after leaving home.

He plans to enter the next Clipper Edition (2019/20) to complete the race that he was forced to miss this time.