Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk sailor back home one year and one day after leaving

PUBLISHED: 15:44 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 03 August 2018

David Greer is back home in Mundesley with his wife Marie and dogs, Finn and Dexter. Picture: David Bale

David Greer is back home in Mundesley with his wife Marie and dogs, Finn and Dexter. Picture: David Bale

Archant

Norfolk’s intrepid sailor David Greer is back home in Mundesley after sailing more than 43,000 nautical miles on the Clipper 2017/2018 Round the World Yacht Race.

This picture shows how cramped it was on the yacht. Pictures: supplied by Marie GreerThis picture shows how cramped it was on the yacht. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

The brain injury survivor, 66, set out to realise his life-long ambition to circumnavigate the globe last July.

The race, which is considered to be the toughest endurance challenge on the planet, is between 12 identical 70ft ocean racing yachts and is aimed at amateurs.

Back home in north Norfolk, he said he had “mixed emotions” about ending the race.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see my lovely wife, Marie, the two dogs and the rest of the family. But I miss sailing in the deep oceans. It’s so different to life on land.

Arriving back in Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie GreerArriving back in Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

“There’s a solitude and quiet to sailing in the deep oceans. All you can hear is the noise of the boat and the waves. Every direction you look, to the far horizons, you can just see the sea and sky. There’s a beautiful stillness to it, regardless of the weather.”

His wife said it had been “tough-going” being alone at home for such a long time.

She said the worst part was when one of the Clipper sailors died on the trip.

“We all felt that it could have been us. It was also hard in that David was in a different time zone for much of the time. But it’s brilliant to have him back.”

Marie welcomed him back to Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie GreerMarie welcomed him back to Liverpool. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

Mr Greer missed part of the race when the effects of his brain injury caught up with him.

He was forced to take a few weeks out of the race to see if his brain could recover sufficiently to return to the race at a later stage.

He returned to Mundesley for a few weeks’ recovery, but he then returned to his team, and completed the penultimate race, New York to Derry-Londonderry.

And he then completed the final race, Derry to Liverpool, arriving in Liverpool on July 28, one year and one day after leaving home.

He plans to enter the next Clipper Edition (2019/20) to complete the race that he was forced to miss this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast