Vintage and collectables street market back for a second year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 August 2018

Last year's event. Picture: Maurice Gray

Last year's event. Picture: Maurice Gray

Maurice Gray

The second Stalham vintage and collectables street market will be held today from 10am to 4pm.

There will be 50 vintage and collectable stalls outdoors in the High Street and indoors in the town hall, plus street food.

Toilets are available in the town hall and off the High Street, with parking in Tesco, the high school and the end of High Street.

A spokesman said: “Park, walk and shop in Stalham’s Victorian High Street. Our second vintage event of the Stalham Business Forum. Admission: Free.”

