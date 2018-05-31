Search

Village fun day draws 4,000 people

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:35 08 August 2018

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

Philip Welsby

The Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show saw 4,000 people enjoy a day full of entertainment and sunshine.

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip WelsbyBelton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

The New Road Sports Field once again hosted the event organised by husband and wife team Phil and Karen Welsby.

Cars and bikes of all descriptions were on display and people were flooding in as Mary Coleman, mayor of Great Yarmouth, opened the event.

It was not long before the field was full and with perfect weather conditions everyone enjoyed themselves.

Mr and Mrs Welsby said the Belton Funday and Classic Car Show prides itself on its entertainment for all the family and there can be few other places where full size Velociraptors are seen chasing Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Wars characters mix with classic cars and do battle with Vikings and superheroes and traditional Punch and Judy and circus skills shows are followed by firebreathing and falconry displays.

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip WelsbyBelton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

There was also a wide variety of stalls with small local businesses selling a variety of items.

A big part of the day is also charities and local organisations fundraising. Many were allowed to attend free of charge and raised much needed funds as well as gaining vital exposure for their work.

Mr Welsby said: “The day could not have gone any better. The weather was perfect and thousands of people have come to Belton and enjoyed a great day out. We are very proud of the event and very grateful to all the people who help us and the local businesses that support the event.”

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip WelsbyBelton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip WelsbyBelton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Philip Welsby

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Tracy CollyerBelton Fun Day and Classic Car Show 2018. Photo: Tracy Collyer

