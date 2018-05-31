Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

24 hour gym to open in town’s leisure complex

PUBLISHED: 12:27 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 12 August 2018

Breckland Councillor Adrian Stasiak with Natalie Burnett, head ofoOperations from SNAP Fitness outside the new gym premises in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham

Breckland Councillor Adrian Stasiak with Natalie Burnett, head ofoOperations from SNAP Fitness outside the new gym premises in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham

Keith Mindham

A new gym which allows 24 hour access will open in a town’s leisure complex.

The Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca MurphyThe Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Snap Fitness 24/7 will fill three of the four unoccupied units of the Thetford Riverside Development, on Bridge Street.

The gym will be around 5,000sq ft in size and will include state-of-the-art equipment and will be fitted with screens to allow users to enjoy television, social media and Netflix.

The first Snap Fitness 24/7 in Norfolk, it will also host numerous classes, from core strength, to High-intensity interval training (HIIT), on-site and virtually.

It will fill three of the units at the £8m Riverside Complex, which have been vacant since it was opened officially in December 2016.

The gym would be in the units at the Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca MurphyThe gym would be in the units at the Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

It will join the three-screen The Light cinema and 62-bed Travelodge, and Grand Central American Bar & Grill, which opened its doors in April last year.

Councillor Adrian Stasiak, Breckland Council’s executive member for assets, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Snap Fitness to Thetford Riverside. “The town’s £8m leisure complex is already popular with residents and visitors and this new deal will further improve the range of what’s on offer at the venue.”

The gym is currently being fitted and will open in the Autumn.

It would be staffed during certain hours of the day but members would be able to enter the building using a key card to use the equipment throughout the night.

The gym in Thetford is currently being fitted. Picture: Snap Fitness ThetfordThe gym in Thetford is currently being fitted. Picture: Snap Fitness Thetford

Discussions are also taking place with restaurant chains interested in taking the final 2,360sq ft unit.

It sits between Grand Central and the new gym and features outside seating overlooking the riverside park area.

Snap Fitness are looking for personal trainers and freelance instructors.

If you’re interested then send a CV to Ben.hill@msglife.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast