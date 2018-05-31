24 hour gym to open in town’s leisure complex

Breckland Councillor Adrian Stasiak with Natalie Burnett, head ofoOperations from SNAP Fitness outside the new gym premises in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Keith Mindham

A new gym which allows 24 hour access will open in a town’s leisure complex.

The Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy The Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Snap Fitness 24/7 will fill three of the four unoccupied units of the Thetford Riverside Development, on Bridge Street.

The gym will be around 5,000sq ft in size and will include state-of-the-art equipment and will be fitted with screens to allow users to enjoy television, social media and Netflix.

The first Snap Fitness 24/7 in Norfolk, it will also host numerous classes, from core strength, to High-intensity interval training (HIIT), on-site and virtually.

It will fill three of the units at the £8m Riverside Complex, which have been vacant since it was opened officially in December 2016.

The gym would be in the units at the Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy The gym would be in the units at the Thetford Riverside Complex. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

It will join the three-screen The Light cinema and 62-bed Travelodge, and Grand Central American Bar & Grill, which opened its doors in April last year.

Councillor Adrian Stasiak, Breckland Council’s executive member for assets, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Snap Fitness to Thetford Riverside. “The town’s £8m leisure complex is already popular with residents and visitors and this new deal will further improve the range of what’s on offer at the venue.”

The gym is currently being fitted and will open in the Autumn.

It would be staffed during certain hours of the day but members would be able to enter the building using a key card to use the equipment throughout the night.

The gym in Thetford is currently being fitted. Picture: Snap Fitness Thetford The gym in Thetford is currently being fitted. Picture: Snap Fitness Thetford

Discussions are also taking place with restaurant chains interested in taking the final 2,360sq ft unit.

It sits between Grand Central and the new gym and features outside seating overlooking the riverside park area.

Snap Fitness are looking for personal trainers and freelance instructors.

If you’re interested then send a CV to Ben.hill@msglife.co.uk