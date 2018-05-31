Search

Action hots up as club raises £2,000 in special golf day

PUBLISHED: 11:47 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 15 August 2018

The Am Am winners - Stephen Hall, Adam Brown, Diana Clarke and David Clarke. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club.

The Am Am winners - Stephen Hall, Adam Brown, Diana Clarke and David Clarke. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club.

Archant

The competition and weather were hot at the Mundesley Golf Club am-am event as fundraising soared with the temperature.

Seventeen teams took part in the event, where entry fees, a raffle and auction raised £2000 towards club funds as it continues its drive to attract new members of all ages and abilities.

Scoring was high with the aptly named team ‘Under Par’ (Andrew Keates, Tony Bird, Joe Andrzejewski and Pat Kerrison) holding first position with 154 points for most of the afternoon.

But they were pipped to the prize by the penultimate team on the course, Ben’s Team (David Clarke, Diana Clarke, Adam Brown and Stephen Hall) came in with 158 points to take the honours.

Club chairman Donald Stuart said: “The weather was marvellous, course in great condition and thanks to our hardworking catering and bar staff everyone was well-fed and watered.”

