First day of full road closure near Norwich causes chaos for bus services and drivers

PUBLISHED: 09:27 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 06 August 2018

Watton Road in Colney. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Watton Road in Colney. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The first day of the complete closure of the B1108 Watton Road between the A47 and Hethersett Lane is causing congestion in Norwich.

Norwich Park and Ride. Photo : Steve AdamsNorwich Park and Ride. Photo : Steve Adams

The closure is having a major impact on Konectbus services, which have had to retimetable their 510 and 511 routes.

Despite the alterations to the timetable, these buses are still running up to ten minutes late as a result of heavy traffic en route.

The 510 service is the Norwich Park and Ride link, which also runs between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Likewise, the 511 travels to the University of East Anglia on the way to Norwich.

The B1108 Watton Road at Colney is closed until August 24 as part of a £1.7m Norfolk County Council project to widen a three-quarter-mile stretch of the road between the A47 and Hethersett Lane junction.

The closure is to allow workers to pulverise and resurface the existing carriageway surface.

A fully signed diversion via B1108 Watton Road, B1108 Earlham Road, A140 Colman Road, A140 Mile End Road, A11 Newmarket Road and A47 will be in place for the duration of the works.

But the council had warned drivers that there may be additional congestion on other routes out of the city, particularly during the evening rush hour.

