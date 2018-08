King’s Lynn train to London cancelled

King's Lynn Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

Rail passengers in King’s Lynn have faced disruption after a train to London was cancelled.

The King’s Lynn to London King’s Cross service, due to depart at 7.18am today (Friday, August 10), was cancelled beecause there was no train crew.