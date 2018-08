Train faults cancel morning services on Greater Anglia routes

Rail replacement buses will be running between Norwich and London this August Bank Holiday (Picture: Sonya Duncan) ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train faults have cancelled Greater Anglia morning services.

The 6.52am and 8.09am routes from Norwich to Great Yarmouth are not running today.

Return services - the 7.30am and 8.46am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich - have also been cancelled.

For service updates email www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions