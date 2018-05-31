Three city centre roads to close for resurfacing work

St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street. Picture Archant. Archant

Three roads in Norwich city centre will be closed next month to allow resurfacing to be carried out.

St Andrews Street, Charing Cross and Redwell Street will all be closed except for local access between 7pm and 6am while the work is underway.

The closures will start on September 2 and are expected to last five nights, subject to weather conditions.

Signs letting the public know businesses are open as normal will be in place and diversion signs will signal alternative routes for drivers.

Norfolk County Council have said improvements to the worn out road surfaces will cost the council £120,000 and would like to thank the public for their patience while the improvements are made.

Emergency services will be made aware of the closure so alternative arrangements can be made for their vehicles, if necessary.