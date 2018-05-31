Search

Roadworks will close busy junction on outskirts of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 August 2018

Work will begin on Monday, August 13 to carry out major carriageway resurfacing works on the A1067 Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at the junction with ASDA and Hellesdon Hall Industrial Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Work will begin on Monday, August 13 to carry out major carriageway resurfacing works on the A1067 Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at the junction with ASDA and Hellesdon Hall Industrial Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Major roadworks which will close a busy city junction for several nights are due to start on Monday.

Work costing £110,000 is set to begin on Monday evening to carry out major carriageway resurfacing works on the A1067 Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at the junction with ASDA and Hellesdon Hall Industrial Park.

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out overnight from 7pm to 6am and is expected to take five nights to complete.

It will also be necessary to close A1067 Drayton High Road both Northbound and Southbound between the ASDA junction and the ring road junction.

A fully signed official diversion route for all A1067 traffic will be in operation while the work is underway.

Access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

