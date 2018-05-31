Horse dies after being hit by a car in Downham Market

Emergency services were called to the scene in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A horse has died after it got loose from its field and was hit by a car.

The accident occurred in Downham Market in the early hours of this morning.

A male driver was travelling down Barroway Drove when he hit the horse, which was standing in the road.

The driver of the Nissan Terrano sustained no injuries.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue services were called to the scene to assist the Norfolk Police.

The car has now been recovered, and emergency services left the scene at around 7am.