Holt Road blocked after caravan loses wheel in Little Snoring

The Holt Road in Little Snoring has been partially blocked after a carvan lost its wheel.

Police were called to the incident at around 1:05pm today and are still on the scene awaiting the recovery services.

The A148 remains partially blocked, with traffic moving slowly around the area.