Search

Advanced search

3,2,1... Bake! Holden cooking up Renault 120th birthday cake competition

PUBLISHED: 13:50 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 06 August 2018

Inspiration – a cup cake baked by Holden Renault sales executive Ian Roshier for the Zoe electric car’s first birthday. Picture: Holden Renault

Inspiration – a cup cake baked by Holden Renault sales executive Ian Roshier for the Zoe electric car’s first birthday. Picture: Holden Renault

Holden Renault

Have you got what it takes to create a winning birthday cake? Holden Renault is running a bake-off competition to create an inspirational themed cake for the French car-maker’s 120th anniversary.

Richard Hughes, of The Assembly House, will be judging Holden Renaults Cake Bake Off competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRichard Hughes, of The Assembly House, will be judging Holden Renaults Cake Bake Off competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holden Renault is running its own bake-off with a competition to create a Renault-themed birthday cake to celebrate the French car-maker’s 120th anniversary.

The Norwich dealership’s competition is being judged by chef Richard Hughes, from The Assembly House, on Friday, August 24 and budding bakers have until Friday, August 17 to enter via Holden Renault’s website as numbers are limited to 40 competitive cooks although, as well as their cake, they can bring friends and family to the judging day where there will be refreshments, children’s entertainment and the all-important cutting of the cakes.

Mr Hughes will judge the cakes on design, bake and theme so people are being encouraged to let their imagination run wild.

Richard Hughes Cookery School and The Assembly House have provided prizes for the top three cakes.

First prize is a personal cookery lesson with Mr Hughes, a champagne afternoon tea and an overnight stay at The Assembly House.

Second prize is an overnight stay and two tickets to an evening masterclass event run by Richard Hughes Cookery School and third prize is a champagne afternoon tea for six people at The Assembly House.

And if you’re looking for inspiration, Holden Renault is showing a cup cake baked by sales executive Ian Roshier to celebrate the Renault Zoe electric car’s first birthday.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 and the baked cake and baker must be present on the judging day.

For Holden Renault’s Cake Bake Off Competition entry form by clicking here.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)