3,2,1... Bake! Holden cooking up Renault 120th birthday cake competition
PUBLISHED: 13:50 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 06 August 2018
Holden Renault
Have you got what it takes to create a winning birthday cake? Holden Renault is running a bake-off competition to create an inspirational themed cake for the French car-maker’s 120th anniversary.
The Norwich dealership’s competition is being judged by chef Richard Hughes, from The Assembly House, on Friday, August 24 and budding bakers have until Friday, August 17 to enter via Holden Renault’s website as numbers are limited to 40 competitive cooks although, as well as their cake, they can bring friends and family to the judging day where there will be refreshments, children’s entertainment and the all-important cutting of the cakes.
Mr Hughes will judge the cakes on design, bake and theme so people are being encouraged to let their imagination run wild.
Richard Hughes Cookery School and The Assembly House have provided prizes for the top three cakes.
First prize is a personal cookery lesson with Mr Hughes, a champagne afternoon tea and an overnight stay at The Assembly House.
Second prize is an overnight stay and two tickets to an evening masterclass event run by Richard Hughes Cookery School and third prize is a champagne afternoon tea for six people at The Assembly House.
And if you’re looking for inspiration, Holden Renault is showing a cup cake baked by sales executive Ian Roshier to celebrate the Renault Zoe electric car’s first birthday.
The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 and the baked cake and baker must be present on the judging day.
For Holden Renault’s Cake Bake Off Competition entry form by clicking here.