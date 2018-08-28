Hammond Isuzu technicians put to the test with best in Britain

Hammond Isuzu technicians Lee Cayley, second right, and Aaron Fenn, second left, with service manager Mick Gooderham, left, and sales manager David Cowley. Picture: Hammond Group Hammond Group

Two top technicians from Halesworth-based Hammond Isuzu took on the best in Britain in a series of tough automotive tests with a place in the world finals at stake.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two of Britain’s best technicians are working at Hammond Isuzu after their skills were recognised in a national competition for the second year running.

The Halesworth-based dealership again entered Lee Cayley and Aaron Fenn into Isuzu’s world technician competition and, to qualify, they had to pass a written examination. Having qualified for the British finals, they were both shortlisted among the top Isuzu technicians in the country.

They competed in the finals at the IM Group headquarters in West Bromwich where they were put through an intense full day of practical and written examinations. Throughout the day, they were tested on both electrical and mechanical faults with every assessment analysed by two examiners and a photographer.

One of the practical exams included a non-starting vehicle, which had a different fault from the previous year. The technicians had an hour to diagnose, repair the vehicle using the correct procedure and complete a written report.

Mr Cayley won the competition with Mr Fenn taking a close third. Mr Cayley will now be going to compete in the Isuzu world technician finals in Thailand later this year.

Paul Marjoram, dealer principal, said: “We are very proud of their achievements and wish Lee the best of luck in the world finals!”