Search

Advanced search

Hammond Isuzu technicians put to the test with best in Britain

PUBLISHED: 09:19 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 03 September 2018

Hammond Isuzu technicians Lee Cayley, second right, and Aaron Fenn, second left, with service manager Mick Gooderham, left, and sales manager David Cowley. Picture: Hammond Group

Hammond Isuzu technicians Lee Cayley, second right, and Aaron Fenn, second left, with service manager Mick Gooderham, left, and sales manager David Cowley. Picture: Hammond Group

Hammond Group

Two top technicians from Halesworth-based Hammond Isuzu took on the best in Britain in a series of tough automotive tests with a place in the world finals at stake.

Two of Britain’s best technicians are working at Hammond Isuzu after their skills were recognised in a national competition for the second year running.

The Halesworth-based dealership again entered Lee Cayley and Aaron Fenn into Isuzu’s world technician competition and, to qualify, they had to pass a written examination. Having qualified for the British finals, they were both shortlisted among the top Isuzu technicians in the country.

They competed in the finals at the IM Group headquarters in West Bromwich where they were put through an intense full day of practical and written examinations. Throughout the day, they were tested on both electrical and mechanical faults with every assessment analysed by two examiners and a photographer.

One of the practical exams included a non-starting vehicle, which had a different fault from the previous year. The technicians had an hour to diagnose, repair the vehicle using the correct procedure and complete a written report.

Mr Cayley won the competition with Mr Fenn taking a close third. Mr Cayley will now be going to compete in the Isuzu world technician finals in Thailand later this year.

Paul Marjoram, dealer principal, said: “We are very proud of their achievements and wish Lee the best of luck in the world finals!”

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Straw stack fire in north Norfolk

Roughton village sign. Photo: Archant