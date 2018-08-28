Search

Advanced search

Extra trains and buses to take football fans to East Anglian derby

PUBLISHED: 11:53 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 31 August 2018

Greater Anglia is running more services to Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia is running more services to Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Extra train services are being run to transport football fans to Ipswich for the big East Anglian derby this weekend.

Greater Anglia will run special trains for supporters travelling to Portman Road this Sunday for Ipswich Town’s home game against rivals Norwich City.

An additional 09.40 service from Norwich to Ipswich will run, calling at Diss at 9.58am and arriving in Ipswich at 10.21am.

After the match, additional trains will leave Ipswich at 2.29pm calling at Diss at 2.50pm and arriving at Norwich at 3.10pm and 2.43pm calling at Needham Market at 2.53pm and Stowmarket at 2.59pm.

In addition to the special trains, the scheduled hourly Sunday service between Norwich and Ipswich will operate.

Network Rail is carrying out some engineering work on Sunday between Ipswich and Chelmsford.

MORE: Road closures and matchday plans revealed ahead of eagerly awaited East Anglian derby

Greater Anglia is running 64 buses to Ipswich from Ingatestone, Colchester, Manningtree and Felixstowe, to make sure all fans are able to attend the match.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial director, said: “We know this match is very important to thousands of our customers, which is why we’re running additional trains and buses. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend on Sunday, and there will be extra members of staff helping people with their journeys.”

Vist Greater Anglia for more details

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley