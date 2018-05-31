Search

Emergency services called after crash blocks road

PUBLISHED: 08:38 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 25 August 2018

Firefighters were called after a crash which blocked a road in Hingham.

The crash happened in Norwich Road at just before 7.15am today.

A fire crew from Hingham went to the scene.

They made the scene safe and used granules to absorb fuel which had leaked.

Konectbus tweeted that their services 3 and 6 had been delayed as a result of the crash.

