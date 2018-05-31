Emergency services called after crash blocks road
PUBLISHED: 08:38 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 25 August 2018
Firefighters were called after a crash which blocked a road in Hingham.
The crash happened in Norwich Road at just before 7.15am today.
A fire crew from Hingham went to the scene.
They made the scene safe and used granules to absorb fuel which had leaked.
Konectbus tweeted that their services 3 and 6 had been delayed as a result of the crash.
