Emergency services called after crash blocks road

Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called after a crash which blocked a road in Hingham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened in Norwich Road at just before 7.15am today.

A fire crew from Hingham went to the scene.

They made the scene safe and used granules to absorb fuel which had leaked.

Konectbus tweeted that their services 3 and 6 had been delayed as a result of the crash.