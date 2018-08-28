Drivers in Norfolk urged to take extra care in foggy conditions

A foggy morning greeted people in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Drivers have been urged to take extra care this morning, with foggy conditions on many of Norfolk’s roads.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said, so far, there had been no reports of crashes and that drivers were sensibly driving to the conditions.

Norfolk police has this advice for people driving in foggy conditions:

According to law, outlined in the Highway Code you must use headlights when visibility is seriously reduced, which generally means when you cannot see for more than 100 metres (328 feet).

You may also use front or rear fog lights but you must switch them off when visibility improves.

Police are also asking motorists driving in vehicles fitted with automatic headlights to double check their headlights are switched on or turn the headlights on manually.

•Keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front. Rear lights can give a false sense of security.

•Be able to pull up well within the distance you can see clearly. This is particularly important on motorways and dual carriageways, as vehicles are travelling faster.

•Use your windscreen wipers and demisters.

•Beware of other drivers not using headlights.

•Not accelerate to get away from a vehicle which is too close behind you.

•Check your mirrors before you slow down. Then use your brakes so that your brake lights warn drivers behind you that you are slowing down.

•Stop in the correct position at a junction with limited visibility and listen for traffic. When you are sure it is safe to emerge, do so positively and do not hesitate in a position that puts you directly in the path of approaching vehicles.