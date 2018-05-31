‘It’s chaos’- Motorists report long delays due to roadworks

The Dereham roadworks on Kings Road have caused delays on Neatherd Road and Wellington Road.

Dereham motorists have blasted the decision to conduct two major roadworks in the town at the same time.

Roadworks are currently taking place on Norwich Road, which involves the closure of Crown Road, with works also taking place on Kings Road, leading to delays on Neatherd Road and Wellington Road.

Dereham motorists took to social media to share their difficulties of getting around the town.

Russ Bulmer wrote: “Dereham is gridlocked at the best of times. Now it seems like we are blocked in by temporary lights. The one saving grace is at least it’s in the school holidays.”

Hydie Colk Whyte commented: “I can’t turn right out of my road as it’s closed, I have to turn left into the traffic build up from the three way lights at the top of Kings Road. When I finally get through that I then have to sit in the three way lights just to go to work up Norwich Road, whoever thought of doing this all at the same time?”

Eileen Howman also added: “There’s a problem with lights going green and the stream of traffic coming towards you not taking any notice when the lights the other end go red. I watched the lights go green three times while I sat there and no one stopped.”

The roadworks on Norwich Road are due to Anglian Water fitting a new 250mm diameter sewer underneath the road, whereas a footway reconstruction being undertaken by Norfolk County Council on Kings Road is the reason for the delays on Neatherd Road and Wellington Road.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “These are both necessary improvements, which need to take place during the school holidays to minimise disruption to the town, especially given their proximity to the local schools.

“The works have been advertised well in advance and the diversion routes have been clearly set out to reduce the impact on Dereham as much as possible. We would like to thank residents for their patience while this essential work is carried out.”

A statement from Anglian Water reads: “Our team are keen to complete the work and get the roads re-opened as soon as possible and will do everything they can to minimise disruption.”

The organisation also added that they do not decide when the roadworks take place.