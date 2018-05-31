Search

Tight squeeze! Police share picture of ‘abnormal load’ on Norfolk roads

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:25 05 August 2018

An abnormal load which was transpored through Norfolk. Picture: @NSRoadsPolicing

An abnormal load which was transpored through Norfolk. Picture: @NSRoadsPolicing

Archant

A large boat caused delays for drivers over the weekend as it was transported through parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

On Sunday, at 8am, the abnormal load was escorted by police from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, in Norwich to Fox’s Marina, Wherstead, Ipswich.

The load, which is 5.4m wide, 5.3m high and 27.43m long, travelled on the following roads: local roads from site, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11 Wymondham, Wymondham Street, Spooner Row , A11, A1304, A14, A1308, B1113, Lorraine Way, Bramford Way, Sproughton Village, A1071, A1214, A14, A137 and local roads to site.

Police warned drivers to expect delays on the route.

A Tweet from the Norfolk police road unit said: “Thanks for everyone’s patience. It was close fit in places.”

