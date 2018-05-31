Search

Campaign launched to keep people safe on level crossings in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:09 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 10 August 2018

A level crossing at Rackheath. Photo: Google

Archant

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to used level crossings in Norfolk and Suffolk safely as part of a new campaign.

The British Transport Police (BTP) have said officers will be visiting level crossings across East Anglia over the next couple of months to ensuire thhey are being used safely.

A spokesman said: “While the majority of offences are committed by motorists – including jumping the barriers - we also want to make sure pedestrians are aware of the dangers too.

“Attempting to cross a level crossing when the barriers up could easily result in death or serious injury.”

The campaign comes as the BTP launch its You Vs Train initiative which is trying to educate youngsters about the dangers on the railway.

The BTP say that the number of young people taking risks on the railway track has gone up by almost 80 per cent in the past five years.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

