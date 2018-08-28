Search

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

PUBLISHED: 09:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 03 September 2018

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

People in Norwich have been warned of bus diversions due to a road closure in the city.

First has confirmed its red line buses will be diverted for the next three days due the closure of Kett’s Hill.

The 23/23A will go via Riverside Road then over Mousehold Heath to Salhouse Road. Buses follow the normal route around Heartsease and return to the city via the ring road and Mousehold Heath.

Heartsease buses will not be able to call at The Heartsease roundabout area during the closure.

Red line 24/24A buses to Thorpe St Andrew will go along Thorpe Road and Harvey Lane to get to the Heartsease roundabout and then resume normal routes. Services will return to the city via Harvey Lane and Thorpe Road.

First has said there may be minor delays to services due to the diversions.

The road closure is due to work being done by Anglian Water.

