Broken down Royal Mail lorry causes long delays in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:04 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 23 August 2018

A broken down Royal Mail lorry has caused delays in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A broken down lorry caused long delays for drivers in Norwich on Thursday afternoon.

The stationary Royal Mail vehicle was on the carriage way on Martineau Lane towards Bracondale.

Norwich Police were called to the scene and told motorists to “be aware that traffic is building up”.

One motorist said: “The queues were worst than at rush hour.”

Police tweeted to say the road was clear at 2.45pm

You can view our live traffic map here: http://www.edp24.co.uk/motoring/live-traffic-map

