Road closures set for main route through village

Sections of Beccles Road will be closed for nine months Picture: Google Maps Archant

Parts of an A road through a Norfolk village will be closed for nine months to enable the installation of new water main and the construction of pumping station.

Essex & Suffolk Water has informed residents of Bradwell that the A143 Beccles Road will be closed in five phases from September 17 until June 16.

The sections are being closed so the water company can carry out major improvement work in the area.

A letter from the Essex & Suffolk Water said: “I am writing to provide you with some details of a major upcoming water mains installation scheme in Bradwell, which will affect properties on Beccles Road.

“The overall scheme involves the installation of 4.8km of new water main, and the construction of a new booster pumping station at our Lound water treatment works.

“The scheme will increase the capacity of our existing water network in the area, allowing us to provide a more efficient service to our customers.

“This is a major scheme, and we are planning to being work in September 2018 and continue for approximately nine months.

“During this time we are proposing a phased road closure on Beccles, to allow the work to be carried out safely for both our workforce and general public.

“Diversion routes will be in place during this time.”

The company aims to organise an exhibition explaining the closures and the need for them and will provide more details to residents before the first phase of the work starts on September 17.

The closures are in the following sections:

September 17 to November 18 Beccles Road closed from junction with Burnet Road/Primrose Way

November 19 to December 14 Beccles Road closed from junction with Church Lane/Primrose Way

January 2 to January 20 Beccles Road closed from junction with Mill Lane and the junction with Crab Lane

January 21 to April 14 Beccles Road closed to junction with Crab Lane/ no 135

April 15 to June 16 Beccles Road closed to junction to Mallards Way/Crab Lane

Anyone who has a query about the closure can call Clinton Kelf, project design technician, on 01502 523814 or email clinton.kelf1@nwl.co.uk