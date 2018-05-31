Drivers warned of severe bank holiday traffic jams

File photo of queuing traffic on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Those leaving Norfolk for a bank holiday getaway are likely to face severe delays as more than 14 million cars take to UK roads for trips this weekend.

Some journeys could take almost four times longer than normal as people across the country embark on getaways to make the most of the last long weekend before Christmas.

The busiest times on the road for getaway trips are expected to be on Friday and Saturday, with 3.6 million cars on both days.

Traffic information supplier Inrix predicted the most delayed route will be the M5 from junction four to junction one in the West Midlands between 1pm and 6pm on Friday, when journeys with a typical travel time of 21 minutes could take an extra hour.

On Saturday the M1 is predicted to be badly affected from junction 22 to junction 25 in the East Midlands, with journey times increasing from a typical 16 minutes to 62 minutes.

Other stretches of road where jams are anticipated include:

• The M20 from junction nine to junction three in the south east between 7.30am and 9.30am on Friday

• The M6 from junction 28 to junction 32 in the north west between 12pm and 3pm on Friday

• The M5 from junction 22 to junction 20 in the south west between 2pm and 4.30pm on Saturday

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said the August bank holiday has “huge potential to bring gridlock to major roads”.

Drivers have been advised to set off as early or as late in the day as possible to avoid the worst of the traffic, except on Friday when they should aim to travel between 10am and 1pm to avoid clashing with commuters.