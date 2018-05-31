A47 closed for nearly two hours following multiple vehicle crash

The A47 near King's Lynn was closed for nearly two hours following a multiple vehicle crash Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

The A47 was closed for nearly two hours after a multiple vehicle crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A47 Constitution Hill in King’s Lynn at around 2.30pm.

The Norwich bound lane was closed between Constitution Hill, near to the Hardwick roundabout, and Swaffham A47/A1122 roundabout.

A police spokesman said the 11-mile stretch of road had reopened at around 4.20pm.

Police said there were reports of serious injuries.

Check our live traffic map before you travel