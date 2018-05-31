Search

A47 closed for nearly two hours following multiple vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 August 2018

The A47 near King's Lynn was closed for nearly two hours following a multiple vehicle crash Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The A47 near King's Lynn was closed for nearly two hours following a multiple vehicle crash Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

The A47 was closed for nearly two hours after a multiple vehicle crash.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A47 Constitution Hill in King’s Lynn at around 2.30pm.

The Norwich bound lane was closed between Constitution Hill, near to the Hardwick roundabout, and Swaffham A47/A1122 roundabout.

A police spokesman said the 11-mile stretch of road had reopened at around 4.20pm.

Police said there were reports of serious injuries.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

