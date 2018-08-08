My First Car: 1960 Ford Anglia 105E off to a bad start but proved reliable and served me well

The clutch went the day after Nigel Garbett paid £160 for his 1960 Ford Anglia 105E but it went on to give good service until rust got hold.

My first car was a maroon, 998cc 1960 Ford Anglia 105E. I had passed my driving test in 1967 but was unable to purchase a car until March 1968.

With £165 burning a hole in my pocket and on leave in Ipswich from Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) Lossiemouth, I went about looking for my first car. I had my mind set on a Hillman Imp, but second-hand Imps were out of my price range.

I approached Mann Egerton’s in Ipswich where a friendly salesman told me he knew a chap who had done up a Ford Anglia. After viewing it, I agreed a price of £160. I picked it up the next day, drove it around, but the clutch gave up. The chap towed me back to his small garage and fitted a new clutch.

The big test was the drive back to Scotland after my Easter leave. I too two days for the trip and stayed in a Alnwick, Northumberland, on the first night. The trip was uneventful and I was proud to have my independence and freedom.

I was then posted to RNAS Brawdy, in Pembrokeshire, but, having some leave, drove through the night back to Ipswich.

I had a puncture on the way down and invested in some radial tyres. The handling improved considerably with four new Dunlop SP 68s – the crossply tyres I inherited were remoulds.

The car was very reliable, I changed the carburettor for one from a 1,200cc Anglia engine as I had a flat spot on acceleration I couldn’t fix.

The car served me well but the first MOT showed considerable rust on the rear leaf spring body attachments and sills. The garage advised me she would not pass another MOT. To prepare her for a part exchange for a Mini van, I sprayed beneath the car with old engine oil and WD40 which covered a multitude of sins

The registration number was OCL 676 which, incidentally, had the last three digits of my service official number – D077676.

