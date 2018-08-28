Public Notice

Search

The Ecclesiastical Exemption

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 November 2018

(Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (England) Order 2010 Little Walsingham – Central Norfolk 14/15

The managing trustees of the above building wish to undertake the following work to the chapel, which is listed as being of special architectural or historic interest and/or is in a conservation area.

PROPOSED WORKS Disability Access

If you wish to make any comment or objection to these proposals you should write within 28 days to: Conservation Office, Central Buildings, Oldham Street, Manchester, M1 1JQ

