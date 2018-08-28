Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Premises Licence -Variation

PUBLISHED: 10:11 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 30 August 2018

Public Notice 10146255

Public Notice 10146255

Archant

Premises Licence -Variation Name of applicant: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD Name of premises: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD (BREWERY SHOP)

Premises Licence -Variation

Name of applicant: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD

Name of premises: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD (BREWERY SHOP)

Postal address of premises: St Peter’s Hall, St Peter South Elmham, Bungay, Suffolk NR35 1NQ

This application may be viewed at: Waveney District Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ Proposed Licensable Activities: Extension of licensing hours in the Brewery Shop to allow groups having brewery tours in the evenings to purchase alcohol Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 30th August 2018 Closing Date: 26th September 2018

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council, (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast