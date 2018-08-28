Premises Licence -Variation

Name of applicant: ST PETER'S BREWERY CO LTD Name of premises: ST PETER'S BREWERY CO LTD (BREWERY SHOP)

Name of applicant: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD

Name of premises: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD (BREWERY SHOP)

Postal address of premises: St Peter’s Hall, St Peter South Elmham, Bungay, Suffolk NR35 1NQ

This application may be viewed at: Waveney District Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ Proposed Licensable Activities: Extension of licensing hours in the Brewery Shop to allow groups having brewery tours in the evenings to purchase alcohol Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 30th August 2018 Closing Date: 26th September 2018

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council, (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.