Premises Licence - New Application

Name of applicant: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD Name of premises: ST JOHNS HALL STORAGE Postal address of premises: St John’s Hall, llketshall St John, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 5JQ

This application may be viewed at: Waveney District Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Proposed Licensable Activities: Collection of alcohol, sold by mail order

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 27th August 2018 Closing Date: 20th September 2018

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council, (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.