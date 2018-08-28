Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Premises Licence - New Application

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Name of applicant: ST PETER’S BREWERY CO LTD

Name of premises: ST JOHNS HALL STORAGE

Postal address of premises: St John’s Hall, llketshall St John, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 5JQ

This application may be viewed at: Waveney District Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Proposed Licensable Activities: Collection of alcohol, sold by mail order

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 27th August 2018 Closing Date: 20th September 2018

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council, (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast