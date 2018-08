Notice of Application for renewal of a Licence for a Sexual Entertainment Venue

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT I, Petrit Vladi APPLIED ON 28th August 2018 TO NORWICH CITY COUNCIL, IN RESPECT OF THE PREMISES KNOWN AS Pure Gold Bar & Gentlemen’s Club OF Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1LL

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UNDER THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1982, FOR THE RENEWAL OF A SEX ESTABLISHMENT LICENCE FOR: A SEXUAL ENTERTAINMENT VENUE FOR THE INTENDED DAYS AND OPENING HOURS OF Monday to Sunday 8pm to 4am

ANYONE WISHING TO MAKE OBJECTIONS TO THIS APPLICATION MUST DO SO IN WRITING TO: Norwich City Council Citywide Services Public Protection (Licensing) City Hall St Peters Street Norwich NR2 1NH NO LATER THAN 28 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE APPLICATION, STATING THE GROUNDS FOR OBJECTION.