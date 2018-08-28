Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

MR IVAN PAUL STUBBINGS trading as Skillplane Limited of Unit 5, Hackford Business Centre, Hackford, Wymondham, NR18 9HF is applying for a licence to use Unit G, West Carr Industrial Units, Attleborough, NR17 IAN as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

