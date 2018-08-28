Application for a Premises Licence
KIRSTY RITCHIE Is seeking a new premises license for Fair Maiden Shellfish, North Walsham Road, Happisburgh, Norwich, Norfolk. To sell Alcohol for consumption off premises only.
Wednesday 9am-5pm, Thursday 8am-5pm, Friday 8am-5pm, Saturday 8am-5pm (1st October till 30th April) winter hours Plus Tuesday 10am-5pm and
Sunday 9am-4pm (1st may till 30th September) summer hours If you wish to object to this application written representation with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9EN Representations should be made by 6/10/18
The application can be viewed during office hours at the above office.
